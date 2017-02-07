Robert Yates talks about cancer diagnosis

Yates has been in treatment since the end of October, 2016. He's awaiting the next step, surgery, sometime around the race in Daytona.
Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

For the last 14 years Riki Rachtman has been doing a NASCAR/rock radio show called "Racing Rocks!" Rachtman moved to Mooresville from California to continue his career and now does the show every Tuesday from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talks about Richard Petty's and Dale Earnhardt's seven championships and how he feels about Jimmy Johnson's record tying championship.

Breast cancer survivors paint pit wall pink

Heading into National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson and soccer legend Mia Hamm joined NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers, representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and dozens of breast cancer survivors to paint pit wall pink.

