Robert Yates talks about cancer diagnosis

For the last 14 years Riki Rachtman has been doing a NASCAR/rock radio show called "Racing Rocks!" Rachtman moved to Mooresville from California to continue his career and now does the show every Tuesday from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talks about Richard Petty's and Dale Earnhardt's seven championships and how he feels about Jimmy Johnson's record tying championship.
Heading into National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson and soccer legend Mia Hamm joined NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers, representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and dozens of breast cancer survivors to paint pit wall pink.
Before the first gate drops for the Monster Energy MXGP of the Americas on Sept. 2-3 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, former NASCAR driver and 1986 North Carolina AMA champion Scott Riggs completed a full-speed test run of the challenging, one-mile dirt SuperCourse on Tuesday.
As race cars zip around tight turns, their tire rubber burns and their gas tanks empty. This is where pit stops come in. Front Tire Carrier Matthew Donley reveals how pit boxes are set up and how pit stops work.