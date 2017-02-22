Gallery: Daytona 500 Media Day

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles while being interviewed by ESPN on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Earnhardt Jr. and other drivers met with the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. glances down at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series decal he turned upside down prior to being interviewed by ESPN on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Earnhardt Jr. and other drivers met with the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. listens to a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR drivers Darrell Wallace Jr., left and Dale Earnhardt Jr. enjoy a moment together during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is interviewed by ESPN during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick listens to a reporter's question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick walks past the Harley J. Earl Trophy on her way to another interview during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick conducts an interview on the red carpet during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick stands poised on the red carpet waiting for the next question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick posts a video following the last set of questions during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, left, stops to autograph helmets as driver Joey Logano, right, makes his way into the interview area during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano laughs while answering a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson listens to a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson listens to a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson listens to a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson laughs as he walks to the next interview station during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman jokes with a reporter during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip smiles as he reminisces about his career and racing at Dayonta during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger smiles as he responds to a reporter's question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson answers questions on the red carpet during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson answers questions on the red carpet during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson answers questions on the red carpet during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez, right, begins to laugh as he looks over at driver Erik Jones, center, during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
NASCAR driver William Byron smiles as he prepares to be interviewed during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
