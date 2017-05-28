Concert and military tributes before NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600

Charlene LaPensee began painting NASCAR theme segments on the couple's RV in 2012. Today she is painting the Young Guns of racing while parked on the grounds of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Charlene and husband, Bernie are from Ontario, Canada and thus far this year have been to the Daytona 500, Volusia County in Florida for dirt track racing, toured the NASCAR Hall of Fame, race shops and testing at CMS. The couple will attend this Saturday's All Star race and then head north following Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 on May 28th.