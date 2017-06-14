Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too'

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick confronted booing fans when they were denied autographs at Friday's Pocono 400 qualifier.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. grew up watching his father race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he and others raced plastic cars down the road course. Despite his long history at the track, he has never won a points race at CMS. This Sunday he will be racing in his final Coca-Cola 600 at the speedway.

An airplane hangar became a showplace for NASCAR personalities, casino games, loud music and awareness of children with cancer on Wednesday as Sherry Pollex and her boyfriend NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. hosted a Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event. Pollex a cancer survivor is a driving force for the event and has worked tirelessly. All proceeds from the evening go to cancer research.

Charlene LaPensee began painting NASCAR theme segments on the couple's RV in 2012. Today she is painting the Young Guns of racing while parked on the grounds of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Charlene and husband, Bernie are from Ontario, Canada and thus far this year have been to the Daytona 500, Volusia County in Florida for dirt track racing, toured the NASCAR Hall of Fame, race shops and testing at CMS. The couple will attend this Saturday's All Star race and then head north following Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 on May 28th.

Goodyear gave Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Maj. Paul Siverson a ride in their iconic blimp at Daytona International Speedway before the Daytona 500. But, they didn’t tell him that Dale Earnhardt Jr. would be his pilot. Earnhardt Jr. also presented Siverson with a special donation from Goodyear to support the foundation NCServes.

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500 on Sunday and was greeted in Victory Lane by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and the Monster Energy girls. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer

Large crowds arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500. Fans gathered in the Fan Zone, infield and at the start/finish line to sign their names and wishes. Actor Own Wilson spoke on who the best racer he has worked with during a press conference. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer

NASCAR drivers and fans returned to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday for the last practice, attempt to get autographs and watch the Xfinity series race. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer

