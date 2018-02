NASCAR drivers Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace got into a conversation about Richard "The King" Petty's hugs while sitting on the dais following the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Wallace said that Petty was very proud to see his legendary No. 43 near the top of the pylon for the Daytona 500 that will be run on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Wallace said that Petty pulled him close in a hug as they walked. Logano's observation brought some laughter.