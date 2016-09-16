Is this weekend’s NASCAR trophy the ‘best ever?’

Chicagoland Speedway put the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 trophy on display Friday. It got a lot of reaction.
Here's what they're racing for Sunday in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400. @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ywyRsQ7bCu— David Scott (@davidscott14) September 16, 2016
I would wreck the entire field for this bad boy and I hate NASCAR https://t.co/t8T0HR8x4z— Ben Holloway (@bwh_720) September 16, 2016
Best trophy ever? Best trophy ever. https://t.co/atrEam3Rdo— Josh Kendall (@JoshatTheState) September 16, 2016
tbh more sports trophies should have action figures on top https://t.co/apiuHZIlNP— bart (@bart_smith) September 16, 2016
This is really a thing. ... How is this really a thing? https://t.co/9PzUkHEBUr— Thad Ogburn (@thadogburn) September 16, 2016
Comments