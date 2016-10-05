NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

Beau, born with multiple birth defects, introduced himself to NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson by giving him three hugs.
dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Business

Legends Cars

Approximately 18 miles northeast of Charlotte, Legends Cars manufactures, sells and exports Legends Cars including Bandolero, Thunder Roadster, Legends Dirt Modified and Legends Cars. The plant is the largest manufacturer of race cars in the world.

Sports Videos