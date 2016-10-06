NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Concord: Bank of America 500 at a glance

Distance: 334 laps, or 500 miles.
Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile, banked asphalt trioval in Concord.
When: 7 p.m., Saturday.
TV: NBC.
Radio: Performance Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.
Also this week: Drive For The Cure 300, Xfinity Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 8 p.m., Friday, NBC Sports Network.
Worth mentioning: The second round of the Cup Chase begins at Charlotte. ... The Truck series is off until Oct. 22 at Talladega.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Martin Truex Jr.: If you’re looking for a title favorite, he’s your guy.
Brad Keselowski: Has quietly excelled in the Chase, with three top-five finishes.
Daniel Suarez: Won Xfinity race at Dover, his second of the season.
NOT
Jimmie Johnson: Led 90 laps at Dover before another pit-road gaffe cost him.
Jamie McMurray: Finished 40th – that would be last – at Dover, and out of the Chase.
Comments