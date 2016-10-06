ThatsRacin

October 6, 2016 6:41 PM

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Concord: Bank of America 500 at a glance

By David Scott

Distance: 334 laps, or 500 miles.

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile, banked asphalt trioval in Concord.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday.

TV: NBC.

Radio: Performance Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.

Also this week: Drive For The Cure 300, Xfinity Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 8 p.m., Friday, NBC Sports Network.

Worth mentioning: The second round of the Cup Chase begins at Charlotte. ... The Truck series is off until Oct. 22 at Talladega.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.: If you’re looking for a title favorite, he’s your guy.

Brad Keselowski: Has quietly excelled in the Chase, with three top-five finishes.

Daniel Suarez: Won Xfinity race at Dover, his second of the season.

NOT

Jimmie Johnson: Led 90 laps at Dover before another pit-road gaffe cost him.

Jamie McMurray: Finished 40th – that would be last – at Dover, and out of the Chase.

