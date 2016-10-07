Furniture Row Racing's hot streak

Before the first gate drops for the Monster Energy MXGP of the Americas on Sept. 2-3 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, former NASCAR driver and 1986 North Carolina AMA champion Scott Riggs completed a full-speed test run of the challenging, one-mile dirt SuperCourse on Tuesday.
With NASCAR races taking place across the country throughout the sport's 10-month season, everything a team needs to compete must be brought with it, sometimes from hundreds of miles away. This is where team members like Mark Ellis come in.