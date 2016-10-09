Gallery: 37th annual Bank of America 500

Kevin Harvick (4) and Alex Bowman (88) lead the field at the start of the 37th Annual Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
Alex Bowman (88) heads to the garage after wrecking with Casey Mears (13) early in the 37th Annual Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
Casey Mears (13) heads to the garage after wrecking with Alex Bowman (88) early in the 37th Annual Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
Crew members surround the car of Alex Bowman (88) in the garage after Bowman was involved in a wreck with Casey Mears (13) early in the 37th Annual Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
Team owner Rick Hendrick poses for a photo with fans in the garage while waiting on the wrecked car of Alex Bowman (88) to arrive, early in the 37th Annual Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
Kyle Busch (18) and Tony Stewart (14) race hard in turn 4 early in the 37th Annual Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
Fans in turn 4 early in the 37th Annual Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
Ryan Blaney (21) blurs through turn 4 early in the 37th Annual Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
Kevin Harvick (4) leads Chase Elliott (24) through blurs through turn 4 early in the 37th Annual Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
Tony Stewart (14) racing in his last Bank of America 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday October 9, 2016.
