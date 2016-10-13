NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Kansas City, Kansas: Hollywood Casino 400 at a glance

Distance: 267 laps, or 400 miles.
Where: Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile banked asphalt trioval in Kansas City, Kansas.
When: 2:15 p.m., Sunday.
TV: NBC.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.
Also this week: Kansas Lottery 300, Xfinity Series, Kansas Speedway, 4 p.m., Saturday, NBC Sports Network.
Worth mentioning: The Cup’s Chase continues with the second race of the second round. ... The Xfinity race is the first of its second round.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Jimmie Johnson: Finally has mistake-free race and wins at Charlotte.
Matt Kenseth: Didn’t have anything for Johnson on late restart, but is in good position to advance to round of eight.
Elliott Sadler: Had already qualified for Xfinity’s round of eight, but finished second Sunday at Charlotte anyway.
NOT
Kevin Harvick: Needs to right things quickly after having problems at Dover and Charlotte.
Joey Logano: Still looking for some of that second-round magic he had in 2015.
Denny Hamlin: Blown engine at Charlotte (while running second) has him on the Chase bubble.
Comments