ThatsRacin

October 13, 2016 12:23 PM

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Kansas City, Kansas: Hollywood Casino 400 at a glance

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Distance: 267 laps, or 400 miles.

Where: Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile banked asphalt trioval in Kansas City, Kansas.

When: 2:15 p.m., Sunday.

TV: NBC.

Radio: Motor Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.

Also this week: Kansas Lottery 300, Xfinity Series, Kansas Speedway, 4 p.m., Saturday, NBC Sports Network.

Worth mentioning: The Cup’s Chase continues with the second race of the second round. ... The Xfinity race is the first of its second round.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Jimmie Johnson: Finally has mistake-free race and wins at Charlotte.

Matt Kenseth: Didn’t have anything for Johnson on late restart, but is in good position to advance to round of eight.

Elliott Sadler: Had already qualified for Xfinity’s round of eight, but finished second Sunday at Charlotte anyway.

NOT

Kevin Harvick: Needs to right things quickly after having problems at Dover and Charlotte.

Joey Logano: Still looking for some of that second-round magic he had in 2015.

Denny Hamlin: Blown engine at Charlotte (while running second) has him on the Chase bubble.

Related content

ThatsRacin

Comments

Videos

Furniture Row Racing's hot streak

View more video

Sports Videos