Joey Logano wins NASCAR race at Talladega, advances in Chase

Joey Logano won Sunday’s Hellmann’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, clinching a spot in the round of eight of NASCAR’s Chase.
Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick all qualified for the next round, which begins next week at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, by virtue of winning races in the second round. The remainder of the Chase field heading to Martinsville includes Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin. Hamlin tied Austin Dillon for the eighth spot, but his third-place finish Sunday broke a tiebreaker between the two,.
Rookie Brian Scott finished second, with Kurt Busch fourth.
Chase drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski both saw their days end early with blown engines, finishing off their hopes of advancing in the Chase. Rookie Chase Elliott, who finished 12th, was also eliminated from the Chase.
