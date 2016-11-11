NASCAR’s Alex Bowman still waiting for call for 2017

Alex Bowman, who will again drive as a fill-in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway, said Friday he still doesn’t have any offers as a full-time driver for next season.
“I’m still waiting for the right opportunity to come along,” said Bowman, who has driven eight times for Earnhardt this season and has a best finish of seventh at Kansas. “There’s nothing that has really fit that has come along.”
Bowman, 23, racing this weekend near his hometown of Tucson, Ariz., said he expects to continue his job as a driver for Hendrick Motorsports’ simulator. He has split time in the No. 88 Chevy with Jeff Gordon since July as Earnhardt has missed the remainder of the season with a concussion. Bowman will finish up the season next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“It’s been a big learning process on how Hendrick Motorsports works – the process on doing things, how they operate as a team,” Bowman said. “It’s been incredible to be a part of it, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot doing it. It’s been a lot of fun and a huge blessing in my life to do this. I’m trying to make the most of it, but at the same time trying to have as much fun as I can. You never know when this is going to end or if you’re ever going to get an opportunity like this again. So it’s been a lot of fun.”
Notes
▪ Richard Petty Motorsports had surprising news earlier this week when it announced rookie Brian Scott would retire after the season to spend more time with his family. Scott, a regular on the Truck and Xfinity series since 2008, is 32nd in the Cup points standings, but finished a career-high second at Talladega two weeks ago.
“It was a difficult decision, but one that I made myself for my family,” Scott said in a statement. “Racing and specifically NASCAR has been and will always be in my heart, but right now, I want to turn all my attention to my family and to be able to spend more time with them.”
▪ The Xfinity Series’ Chase looks for a victory from a non-Cup driver Saturday in the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway.
Cup regulars Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson won the first two races of the Chase’s semifinals (which conclude at Phoenix), so there will be at least three drivers who advance to next week’s championship round based on points. Qualifying for the Xfinity race is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
