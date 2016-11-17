NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Homestead, Fla.: Ford EcoBoost 400 at a glance

Distance: 267 laps, or 400 miles.
Where: Homestead-Miami Speedway, a 1.5-mile asphalt oval in Homestead, Fla.
When: 2:30 p.m., Sunday.
TV: NBC.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Kyle Busch.
Also this week: Ford EcoBoost 300, Xfinity Series, Homestead-Miami Speedway, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC Sports Network; Ford EcoBoost 200, Truck Series, Homestead-Miami Speedway, 8 p.m., Friday, Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: NASCAR’s season will wrap up with championship weekend at Homestead. … Kyle Busch (Cup) and Matt Crafton (Trucks) hope to repeat as winners. … The Xfinity series will have a new champion.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Joey Logano: Has the momentum heading into the final four.
Kyle Busch: Back in the championship round, where he won in 2015.
NOT
Matt Kenseth: Can’t seem to catch a break in the Chase.
Xfinity series: Won’t have a semifinal-round winner in the final four.
William Byron: Dominant Truck season goes up in smoke at Phoenix.
