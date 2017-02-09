Looking for a job in motorsports? Here’s how to get one (with an assist from TV analyst Steve Letarte)

The job market is tight, and that can be true in motorsports as well.
Steve Letarte, a NASCAR television analyst for NBC Sports and former top crew chief, has created a website – www.RacingJobs.com – to help match prospective employees with jobs in the motorsports industry, whether it be NASCAR, IndyCar or other forms of the sport.
According to a press release, “Using a smart, searchable database that creates anonymous but detailed online profiles for prospective racing employees, race teams can fill needed positions based on desired qualifications such as education, work experience, skill sets and pay scale.”
“The response from the industry is clear,” Letarte said in a statement. “Race teams are excited for RacingJobs.com and the service it provides in helping them find the right candidates for the right job.”
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
