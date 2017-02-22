One last 500 for Michael Waltrip

NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip talks about 30 years of Daytona 500 racing that will end on Sunday. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

For the last 14 years Riki Rachtman has been doing a NASCAR/rock radio show called "Racing Rocks!" Rachtman moved to Mooresville from California to continue his career and now does the show every Tuesday from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talks about Richard Petty's and Dale Earnhardt's seven championships and how he feels about Jimmy Johnson's record tying championship.

'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

Two 3,200-square-foot flags pulled by Chevrolet pickups made it into the Guinness World Records for the largest flags pulled by a vehicle. Never attempted before, the 2017 Silverados pulled giant U.S. and Texas flags around Texas Motor Speedway without touching the ground on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

