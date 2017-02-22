Why do you race?: Joey Logano answers

Next Sunday, Suarez will race in the biggest competition of his life: The Daytona 500. It’s NASCAR’s Super Bowl, and it will be his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, in the sleekest car he’s ever driven, with what he calls one of the “best teams out there.”
For the last 14 years Riki Rachtman has been doing a NASCAR/rock radio show called "Racing Rocks!" Rachtman moved to Mooresville from California to continue his career and now does the show every Tuesday from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talks about Richard Petty's and Dale Earnhardt's seven championships and how he feels about Jimmy Johnson's record tying championship.
Two 3,200-square-foot flags pulled by Chevrolet pickups made it into the Guinness World Records for the largest flags pulled by a vehicle. Never attempted before, the 2017 Silverados pulled giant U.S. and Texas flags around Texas Motor Speedway without touching the ground on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Heading into National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson and soccer legend Mia Hamm joined NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers, representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and dozens of breast cancer survivors to paint pit wall pink.