Daytona 500 still on Kyle's bucket list

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch still has the Daytona 500 on his list for victories. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer
Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

For the last 14 years Riki Rachtman has been doing a NASCAR/rock radio show called "Racing Rocks!" Rachtman moved to Mooresville from California to continue his career and now does the show every Tuesday from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talks about Richard Petty's and Dale Earnhardt's seven championships and how he feels about Jimmy Johnson's record tying championship.

'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

Two 3,200-square-foot flags pulled by Chevrolet pickups made it into the Guinness World Records for the largest flags pulled by a vehicle. Never attempted before, the 2017 Silverados pulled giant U.S. and Texas flags around Texas Motor Speedway without touching the ground on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

Breast cancer survivors paint pit wall pink

Heading into National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson and soccer legend Mia Hamm joined NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers, representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and dozens of breast cancer survivors to paint pit wall pink.

