Gallery: Can-Am Duel races at Daytona

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott waits alongside his car along for first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Elliott would win the race.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott celebrates winning the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, left, crosses the finish line to win the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017 with drivers Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick chasing.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, left, crosses the finish line to win the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017 with drivers Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski chasing.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott celebrates his winning the first Can-Am Duel race in Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Paul Menard kicks up sparks from his under carriage after being involved in an accident during the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick adjusts his helmet prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, right, prays with his wife, Samantha and son, Brexton Busch prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, right, watches a video along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott laughs with passerby along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Elliott would win the first race.
NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip walks along pit road interviewing drivers prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick smiles at passerby along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch takes a photo of the back of his car prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott watches a video along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
A large figure portraying NASCAR driver Kyle Busch entertains Busch's wife, Samantha and son, Brexton along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano waits along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, left, stops to sign an autograph for a young fan along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, left, waits with his daughter, Scarlett and wife, Paige along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, right, chases after Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Hamlin would take the lead to win the race.
A NASCAR official, right, motions to driver Jimmie Johnson's pit box team as team members work to repair damage from a wreck during the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR officials, right, watch as crewmen work to repair driver Jimmie Johnson's car during the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin celebrates winning the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
