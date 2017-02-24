Gallery: Practice at Daytona 02.24.17

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, center, relaxes in the garage area following practice at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, left and his grandfather, Richard Childress, right, watch the Xfinity Series practice from atop a transporter at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson watches his team make adjustments to the car following the first practice at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, left/center, speaks with crew chief Chad Knaus, right, and a team member, left, about the car following the first practice at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, left, talks with driver Jimmie Johnson, right, in the garage at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, left, and driver Jimmie Johnson, right, talk in the garage at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Following practice, NASCAR driver Joey Logano, left, signs autographs for fans at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Marcus Smith, left, speaks with NASCAR crew chief Chad Knaus, right, at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, left, speaks with Marcus Smith, right, at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski runs from the garage area following the first practice at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Autograph seekers surround NASCAR driver Chase Elliott following practice at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson obliges fans with autographs following practice at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano, left, jokes with a crew member, right, following practice at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, center, gives the thumbs up to a crew member for the car's handling following practice at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth following practice at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 24, 2017.
