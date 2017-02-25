Gallery: Scenes from Daytona 02.25.17

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. laughs as he talks with a reporter following the final practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Joey Logano climbs into his car in preparation for the last practice session for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, right, speaks with a crew member prior to the last practice session for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski watches his team work on the car prior to the last practice session for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne climbs into his car for the last practice session for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski prepares to climb into his car for the last practice session for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick relaxes in the garage following the last practice session for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon prepares for the last practice session for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer relaxes outside the garage following the last practice session for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray, right, waits with members of his team in the garage at Dayton International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, right, waits relaxes in the garage at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, center, talks with crewmen in the garage area at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Landon Cassill waves to fans after signing autographs in the garage area at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. waits in his car as crew members make adjustments during the final practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles for selfies in the garage following the final practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer relaxes next to his car following the final practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, left, with members of his team watch traffic pass his garage stall during the final practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., center, is surrounded by fans as he walks to his transporter following the final practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. relaxes in the garage following the last practice session for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A fan, left, takes a selfie as NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., left/center, signs autographs for fans as he walks to his transporter following the final practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com