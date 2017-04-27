ThatsRacin

April 27, 2017 11:01 AM

NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway | What you need to know

By Matt Crossman

Correspondent

Distance: 400 laps, or 300 miles.

Where: Richmond International Raceway, a three-quarter-mile oval in Richmond, Va.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox.

Radio: Motor Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Carl Edwards.

Also this week: NASCAR XFINITY Series Toyotacare 250 (250 laps, 188 miles), Saturday at 1 p.m. (FOX/MRN).

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Jimmie Johnson: Written off three weeks ago by those who can’t remember what happened five minutes ago, Johnson has won the past two races.

Clint Bowyer: He hoped for a career resurgence by switching to Stewart-Haas Racing, and it appears he has found it. He has finished no worse than 13th in the last seven races. He has two top 5 finishes in that span – the same number he had in the past two seasons combined.

NOT

Kurt Busch: He has finished 24th or worse in five of the last six races. He has dropped all the way to 18th in points, though thanks to his win in the Daytona 500, he remains comfortably in the playoff race.

Denny Hamlin: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still searching for his first top-5 finish; by this time last year, he already had three, including a victory. He already has five finishes of 14th or worse.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 1:21

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces his retirement 1:32

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces his retirement
Kurt Busch celebrates Daytona 500 win 0:41

Kurt Busch celebrates Daytona 500 win

View More Video

Sports Videos