Midseason NASCAR change adds a segment to Charlotte’s Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway just got a little more important to NASCAR drivers.
NASCAR announced on Monday that the 600 will be run in four 100-lap stages, rather than the three used in all other races under the sport’s new points system, in its first season.
That means more bonus points will be available in the 600-mile race on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile speedway than anywhere else. The winner of each segment gets 10 bonus points, the second-place finisher nine and so on.
The sport’s longest race, held for the past 58 years on Memorial Day weekend, is set for May 28. Thursday’s qualifying for Saturday’s NASCAR All-Star Race kicks off 10 days of racing in Charlotte. Tickets for all events are available by calling 704-455-FANS (3267).
