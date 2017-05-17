The paint scheme for Bolen Motorsports’s truck at the Alpha Energy 250 truck series race in Martinsville.
ThatsRacin

May 17, 2017 5:41 PM

Gamecocks NASCAR truck will be in Charlotte this weekend

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

When the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to the track Friday at Charlotte Motor speedway, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks will again be on board the No. 66 Bolen Motorsports Chevrolet.

The Gamecocks were last on board at Martinsville Speedway in conjunction with the men’s and women’s run to the NCAA Final Four culminating in a national title for the Gamecock women’s team.

After an overwhelming response from fans following the NCAA Title runs and the Gamecock paint scheme, Bolen Motorsports has commissioned an officially licensed Gamecock Die-cast that is currently on sale with production and delivery expected early this fall. This 1:24 scale die-cast replica is currently available for pre-purchase at www.GamecockDieCast.com.

Team owner Jeff Bolen, an alumnus of the University of South Carolina, is looking forward to having the Gamecocks on board once again.

“Really cool to see how this partnership with the University Athletics department has all come together,” Bolen said in a statement. “To be able to showcase them and their accomplishments has been really neat.”

