Gallery: Catwalk for a Cause

Amy Earnhardt, left with husband Dale Earnhardt Jr., center, walk the catwalk during the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport with Camden, right, on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
Sherry Pollex, left and boyfriend Martin Truex Jr., right, hosted a Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research. Pollex is a caner survivor.
NASCAR driver Aric Almirola, center and his wife, Janice Almirola, right, walk the red carpet to the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano, center/left, laughs with his wife, Brittany Baca, right/back to camera share a laugh as they wait to enter the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., left and Jamie McMurray, right, wait on the red carpet to enter the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
Brian Kelley, left and Tyler Hubbard, right, of the group Florida Georgia Line pose for photographs with an autographed helmet they received as a gift from NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. prior to entering the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., left and Danica Patrick, right, walk the red carpet to enter the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
NASCAR driver Aric Almirola speaks to members of the media on the red carpet to the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
Sherry Pollex, left and boyfriend Martin Truex Jr., right, host a Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research. Pollex is a caner survivor.
NASCAR drivers Danica Patrick, left and boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr., right, wait to be interviewed prior to entering the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley, front/left and Tyler Hubbard, back/blocked speak with NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., back/right and his girlfriend Sherry Pollex, right/front, prior to entering the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research. Pollex is a cancer survivor.
Sherry Pollex, left and her boyfriend NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., right pose for photographs prior to entering the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research. Pollex is a cancer survivor.
NASCAR drivers Danica Patrick, left and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., right, smile while being interviewed prior to entering the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
A ice sculpture for Catwalk for a Cause is one of the centerpieces during the casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
A woman is silhouetted behind a screen as she dances during the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
Sherry Pollex, left and her boyfriend NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., welcome guests to the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
Amy Earnhardt, left with husband Dale Earnhardt Jr., center, walk the catwalk during the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport with Camden, right/back to camera, on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, left, waves to spectators as she carries Kingston, right, down the catwalk during the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport with Camden, right, on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
Janice Almirola, left, Devin, center and NASCAR driver Aric Almirola, right, strike a pose as they walk the Catwalk for a Cause catwalk during the casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research.
Sherry Pollex, right, is embraced on the red carpet prior to the Catwalk for a Cause casino night and charity event at the Statesville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, May 18, 2017. The proceeds are going toward cancer research. Pollex is a caner survivor. She and boyfriend NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., hosted the event.
