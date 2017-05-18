NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: What you need to know

Distance: 70 laps, or 105 miles, over four segments (20, 20, 20 and 10 laps).
Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile trioval in Concord.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday.
TV: FS1.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.
Also this week: Monster Energy Open, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Charlotte, 6 p.m., Saturday, FS1, MRN.
Worth mentioning: NASCAR will provide teams with one set of tires with a softer rubber compound. If a driver uses those tires in the final segment, he or she will have to start behind drivers who use the harder compound. ... When winning means losing: In 1989, Rusty Wallace won one of the most memorable All-Star Races when he bumped Darrell Waltrip out of the way en route to the checkered flag. That led to a fight between their teams’ crews and a famous quote from Waltrip that he hoped Wallace choked on the money he won. In a way, that’s what happened. Wallace spent much of the rest of his career trying to win back fans he lost that night. “I did everything I could possibly do to be the best driver to the fans, to be as nice as I possibly could. Thank God I got most of them back,” he said.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Chris Buescher: Hot is a relative term here. But Buescher’s average finish so far this season is 2.9 spots better than last year. He has three straight finishes of 18th or better; he never put together such a streak last year. In races in which he has been running at the end, Buescher has maintained or improved his finish over his running spot at the midway point in all but one race.
NOT
Ryan Newman: His win at Phoenix locked him into the playoffs, but other than that, his season has been one of his worst. His average finish of 19.0 is three spots worse than his career average, and he has finished on the lead lap in just six of 11 races.
