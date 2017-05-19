Gallery: NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway 05.19.17

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick adjusts his helmet prior to the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick talks with her team prior to the Monster Energy Open practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Ty Dillon sits next to his car cooling down prior to the Monster Energy Open practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson stops by his car and poses for a photo prior to the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch relaxes in the garage prior to the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is slightly irritated with his car as he waits for his team to make adjustments during the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's team push the car back into the garage stall prior to the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Regan Smith meets with crew members of the number 43 Smithfield Ford prior to the Monster Energy Open practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017. Smith is filling in for Aric Almirola who is injured with a compression fracture of his T5 vertebra.
NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray talks with members of his team prior to the Monster Energy All-Star practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, right, stops to sign an autograph for a young fan prior to the Monster Energy All-Star practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR teams have the option of using green-labled tires during the Monster Energy All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Saturday, May 20, 2017. The tires are softer and grippier and could provide more speed.
NASCAR crew chief Chad Knaus, left talks with driver Jimmie Johnson, right, prior to the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano waits in garage for his team to make adjustments to the car during the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson jokes with a crew member prior to the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. tightens his helmet prior to exiting the garage to resume the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson stops to sign autographs for fans prior to the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch smiles as he looks over his car prior to the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano, right, talks with a crew member, left, as the team makes adjustments to the car during the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, left, speaks with a crew member, right, prior to the Monster Energy Open practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR crew chief Chad Knaus, left, speaks with driver Jimmie Johnson, right, prior to the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. watches his team work on his car during the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch walks through the garage area following the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano smiles as he finishes up an interview while waiting for the team to make adjustments to the car during the Monster Energy All-Star race practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's pit crew rush around the team during qualifying for the Monster Energy All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017. Larson and his team won the pole for the race to be run on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson runs down the front stretch during qualifying for the Monster Energy All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017. Larson and his team won the pole for the race to be run on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson runs down pit road during qualifying for the Monster Energy All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017. Larson and his team won the pole for the race to be run on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson poses with the Monster Energy Girls after winning the pole for the Monster Energy All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Friday, May 19, 2017. The race will be run on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
