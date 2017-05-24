NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: What you need to know

Distance: 400 laps, or 600 miles.
Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile, trioval in Concord, N.C.
When: 6 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Fox.
Radio: PRN.
Last year’s winner: Martin Truex Jr.
Also this week: Hisense 4K TV 300, Xfinity Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: The race will have four points-paying segments, 100 laps each, the only race scheduled to have that many. The rest have three segments. ... Among active drivers, Joey Logano has the best average finish (11.2) at Charlotte Motor Speedway. … Jimmie Johnson (eight) and Kasey Kahne (four) are the top two active drivers in career wins at Charlotte.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Kevin Harvick: He has led at least 10 laps in each of the past five races and has four top-five finishes in that span. Though he has yet to win, at sixth in points he is comfortably in the playoff race.
NOT
Austin Dillon: Last year looked like a breakout season for the Richard Childress Racing driver. He made the playoffs, and his first victory appeared to be imminent. He has regressed this season, though it might be unfair to pin that on him, as his Richard Childress Racing teammates are struggling, too. Dillon has only one top 10 finish, a fifth at Martinsville. At 22nd , he is one spot behind his younger brother, Ty, and far out of playoff contention. He got a new crew chief this week, as Justin Alexander replaced Slugger Labbe.
Matt Crossman
