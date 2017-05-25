Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Indy 500 on your TV or online

Memorial Day weekend is a big weekend in racing, with two of the sport’s biggest annual races – the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 500 – on Sunday.
The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, the crown jewel of the IndyCar Series, starts Sunday afternoon (about 12:19 p.m.), long before Charlotte’s own Coca-Cola 600 gets going at about 6 p.m.
If you plan on watching both races, there should be a comfortable window between the two for a break. Assuming there are no long weather delays – scattered showers are likely, though, in Indianapolis – the Indy 500 should take a little over three hours to run.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles said the track is expecting the best crowd in 15 years for Sunday’s race.
Still, most people will choose another option to keep up, so ...
If you plan to spend the better part of the day watching racing, or just want the Indy 500 playing in the background at your barbecue, here’s what you need to know to watch it on television or online.
Indy 500
Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles
Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana
When: Green flag, 12:19 p.m. EDT, Sunday
TV: ABC; coverage begins at 11 a.m. EDT
Radio: Find your affiliate here or stream it at IndyCar Radio.
Online: WatchESPN app and WatchESPN.com. Also, IndyCar’s website.
Last year’s winner: Alexander Rossi (His first. Time: 3:00:02.0872)
On the pole: Scott Dixon
Early Sunday weather forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s, lows upper 50s.
