Gallery: NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway 05.25.17

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, has been NASCAR's Most Popular Driver 14 times in a row, on Thursday, May 25, 2017 he stopped preparing to climb into his car to pose with a fan in the garage of Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepares to climb into his car for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. adjusts his ear buds as he prepares to climb into his car for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. adjusts his ear buds as he prepares to climb into his car for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepares to climb into his car for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. tightens the straps of his helmet as he prepares to climb into his car for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. stops to sign autographs for fans prior to practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR crew chief Chad Knaus, left and driver Jimmie Johnson, right, talk atop the team's transporter prior to practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR crew chief Chad Knaus, left and driver Jimmie Johnson, right, talk atop the team's transporter prior to practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR crew chief Chad Knaus, left and driver Jimmie Johnson, right, talk atop the team's transporter prior to practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Joey Logano relaxes in the garage prior to practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, center, talks with crew members in the garage prior to practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray sits in his car preparing for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, right, talks with a crewman, left, while preparing for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott relaxes in the garage prior to practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, left, checks out an i-phone with a crewman, right, while preparing for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski walks along his car while preparing for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., right, talks with a crewman, left, while preparing for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Paul Menard watches his team work on the car while preparing for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, center, stops to sign autographs for fans while walking to the garage for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch prepares for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch tightens the straps of his helmet for practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick stops to speak with a passerby prior to practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., right, sits in the media workroom at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC following practice on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., right, sits in the media workroom at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC following practice on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. answers a reporter's question during a media session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 25, 2017 in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR drivers Clint Bowyer, left and Kevin Harvick, right, joke around on pit road prior to qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Harvick won the pole for the race to be run on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR drivers Clint Bowyer, left and Kevin Harvick, right, joke around on pit road prior to qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Harvick won the pole for the race to be run on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick wins the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. runs qualifying laps for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick won the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick won the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. waits to qualify for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., center, enjoys time with his team along pit road while waiting to qualify for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., right, enjoys time with his team along pit road while waiting to qualify for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. waves to someone along pit road while waiting to qualify for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com