Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. grew up watching his father race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he and others raced plastic cars down the road course. Despite his long history at the track, he has never won a points race at CMS. This Sunday he will be racing in his final Coca-Cola 600 at the speedway.
Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer
Charlene LaPensee began painting NASCAR theme segments on the couple's RV in 2012. Today she is painting the Young Guns of racing while parked on the grounds of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Charlene and husband, Bernie are from Ontario, Canada and thus far this year have been to the Daytona 500, Volusia County in Florida for dirt track racing, toured the NASCAR Hall of Fame, race shops and testing at CMS. The couple will attend this Saturday's All Star race and then head north following Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 on May 28th.

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500 on Sunday and was greeted in Victory Lane by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and the Monster Energy girls. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer

Large crowds arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500. Fans gathered in the Fan Zone, infield and at the start/finish line to sign their names and wishes. Actor Own Wilson spoke on who the best racer he has worked with during a press conference. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer

NASCAR drivers and fans returned to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday for the last practice, attempt to get autographs and watch the Xfinity series race. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer

NASCAR teams returned to Daytona International Speedway on Thursday ready for practice. Unfortunately the day was marred by rain showers until late afternoon. The window allowed the Camping World Series to hit the track prior to the Can-Am Duel races.

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will return to Cup racing in Sunday's Daytona 500 after missing 18 races last season with a concussion, said his doctor told him that no two concussions are alike. He also talked about his wife's preference on his beard.

