Gallery: Ryan Blaney win Hisense 4K TV 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Blaney's team celebrate their victory in the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Blaney, front/right and Kevin Harvick, back/left, battle across the start line on a restart in the closing laps of the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Blaney would win the race.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Blaney celebrates winning the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Blaney wins the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Darrell Wallace Jr., left and Ryan Blaney, right, battle for first place during the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cale Conley slides sideways out of Turn 4 during the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kevin Harvick's pit crew rush around the car to make adjustments during the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Blaney races off pit road during the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Spencer Gallagher slides sideways out of Turn 1 as fans mingle during the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Blaney celebrates winning the 36th Annual Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson is honoring SPC Christopher Barton on the windshield of his car during the Coca-Cola 600.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, center, looks over data in the garage at Charlotte Motor Speedway during a break from practice on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. walks through the garage following practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., center, is surrounded by autograph seekers following practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne tends to a sticker on his car prior to the start of the second practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth, left and team owner Joe Gibbs talk in the garage prior to the start of the second practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, right, smiles as he poses for a photograph while walking to the garage to start the second practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch prepares for the start of the second practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick exits the garage to begin the second practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
