Nobody has scored more points than Martin Truex Jr. over the last seven races at Dover. Above, he celebrates after winning the October race at the Monster Mile. Mel Evans AP

June 01, 2017 6:40 PM

NASCAR: AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway: What you need to know

By Matt Crossman

Correspondent

Distance: 400 laps, or 400 miles.

Where: Dover International Speedway, a 1-mile, high-banked, concrete oval in Dover, Del.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Matt Kenseth.

Also this week: OneMain Financial 200, Xfinity Series, Dover, 1 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1. Bar Harbor 200, Truck series, Dover, 5:30 p.m., Friday, Fox Sports 1.

Worth mentioning: Is 16 teams too many for the playoffs? As it stands now, Austin Dillon (average finish of 19.1), Ryan Blaney (19.3) and Ryan Newman (18.2) would make the postseason … David Ragan has raced at Dover 21 times and never finished on the lead lap. Matt Kenseth has 23 lead lap finishes, most among active drivers.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.: He has led 337 laps combined in the last two races and has a win and a third-place finish to show for it. Expect the hot streak to continue: Nobody has scored more points than he has over the last seven races at Dover.

NOT

Joey Logano: He won at Richmond, and since then nothing has gone right. The win was declared “encumbered” when a rules violation was found afterward. Stats-wise, Logano keeps the win, but he does not get the usual bonus points or automatic entry into the postseason. Crashes at Talladega (32nd) and Kansas (37th) and a mediocre finish at Charlotte (21st) have dropped Logano from fourth in points to 10th.

Chase Elliott: He has finished 24th or worse in each of the past four races, the worst stretch of his full-time NASCAR career at any level.

Matt Crossman

