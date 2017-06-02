Dig into this funny parody video, from Dale Jr.’s folks, about Kyle Busch’s mic drop

The Dale Earnhardt Jr. - Kyle Busch friendship dynamic, a real-life NASCAR buddy flick of late, took another laugh-out-loud turn this week.
Earnhardt’s crew at JR Motorsports put together this hilarious video parodying Busch’s laconic response, complete with – you’ve been warned – nose-picking, to reporters after finishing second in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
When asked a simple question, one would hope for a simple response… Not this week for some reason! #JRM360 pic.twitter.com/SqOOfp4jvf— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) June 1, 2017
For comparison, here’s the original, in all its cranky glory.
Kyle Busch was a little frustrated after finishing 2nd in the #CocaCola600 at @CLTMotorSpdwy. pic.twitter.com/3A29chQdIn— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 29, 2017
Busch’s frustration was undeniable but perhaps understandable. He won Stage 1 of Sunday’s race and led 63 laps, second only to Martin Truex Jr. But after a pit stop with 32 laps left, Busch couldn’t catch Austin Dillon and finished second.
Busch, the winner of the All-Star race, still has yet to win a points race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but has 16 top-10 finishes in 27 races at the track in Concord. Charlotte and Pocono Raceway are the only two NASCAR tracks where Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has yet to win a points race.
There’s been no response to the JR Motorsports video from the Busch camp on social media.
Busch is keeping busy taking part in charity events, celebrating his wife’s birthday Thursday and getting ready for this weekend’s races at Dover.
In addition to starting from the pole in Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism , Busch’s Kyle Busch Motorsports has four teams racing in Friday’s Truck Series race, including NASCAR Next participants Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland.
#EverythingisGreat because of fan support for the @theKBFoundation see how we gave back via our Bundle of Joy Fund. https://t.co/gCwEN8Gb9S— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 2, 2017
Happy Birthday to this beautiful mama! @brextonbusch and I ❤️ u. You’re amazing to us always. pic.twitter.com/XAtbQ3lv2Q— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 1, 2017
An Instagram post earlier this week offered a more gracious response to the 600 results.
JR Motorsports, co-owned by Earnhardt, his sister Kelley Earnhardt and Rick Hendrick, manages four full-time Xfinity Series racing teams.
