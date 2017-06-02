NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s terse drop-the-mic response to a reporter’s question after Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway gets the parody treatment this week.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s terse drop-the-mic response to a reporter’s question after Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway gets the parody treatment this week. Jeff Siner TNS

June 02, 2017 6:05 PM

Dig into this funny parody video, from Dale Jr.’s folks, about Kyle Busch’s mic drop

By Mike Reader

The Dale Earnhardt Jr. - Kyle Busch friendship dynamic, a real-life NASCAR buddy flick of late, took another laugh-out-loud turn this week.

Earnhardt’s crew at JR Motorsports put together this hilarious video parodying Busch’s laconic response, complete with – you’ve been warned – nose-picking, to reporters after finishing second in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

For comparison, here’s the original, in all its cranky glory.

Busch’s frustration was undeniable but perhaps understandable. He won Stage 1 of Sunday’s race and led 63 laps, second only to Martin Truex Jr. But after a pit stop with 32 laps left, Busch couldn’t catch Austin Dillon and finished second.

Busch, the winner of the All-Star race, still has yet to win a points race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but has 16 top-10 finishes in 27 races at the track in Concord. Charlotte and Pocono Raceway are the only two NASCAR tracks where Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has yet to win a points race.

There’s been no response to the JR Motorsports video from the Busch camp on social media.

Busch is keeping busy taking part in charity events, celebrating his wife’s birthday Thursday and getting ready for this weekend’s races at Dover.

In addition to starting from the pole in Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism , Busch’s Kyle Busch Motorsports has four teams racing in Friday’s Truck Series race, including NASCAR Next participants Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland.

An Instagram post earlier this week offered a more gracious response to the 600 results.

JR Motorsports, co-owned by Earnhardt, his sister Kelley Earnhardt and Rick Hendrick, manages four full-time Xfinity Series racing teams.

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

