NASCAR Cup Series | Sunday’s Pocono 400: What you need to know

Distance: 160 laps, or 400 miles.
Where: Pocono Raceway, a 2.5-mile triangular track in Long Pond, Pa.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Fox Sports 1.
Radio: MRN
Last year’s winner: Kurt Busch.
Also this week: Pocono Green 250, Xfinity Series, Pocono, 1 p.m., Saturday, Fox. Winstaronlinegaming.com 400, Camping World Trucks Series, Texas Motor Speedway, 8 p.m. Friday, Fox Sports 1
Worth mentioning: In 28 races at Pocono, Jamie McMurray has zero top 5 finishes and an average finish of 19.1. His teammate, Kyle Larson, has one top 5 and an average finish of 8.8 in six races.
Understatement of the year: After Jimmie Johnson won his 83rd career race on Sunday to move into a tie for fifth-place all time with Cale Yarborough, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick was asked to compare the two drivers. “They’re a little bit different in their approach,” Hendrick said. Ya think? Yarborough was a rough-and-tumble driver who was as old school as they come. Johnson is smooth and spit-shined, the very model of the modern driver. The only thing they have common is win total … and that won’t last much longer either, the way Johnson’s season is going.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Jamie McMurray: He has crashed twice but otherwise has not finished outside of the top 15 all season. He hasn’t dominated any races or led many laps (15 total). But he has consistently run near the front.
NOT
Kasey Kahne: The Hendrick Motorsports driver has dropped from 16th to 20th in the points standings in the last two weeks thanks to crashes at Charlotte and Dover. He has just three top 10 finishes all season, and two of those came in the first three weeks.
Matt Crossman
