The results don’t show it, but Danica Patrick is showing signs of increased speed.
The results don’t show it, but Danica Patrick is showing signs of increased speed. Steve Marcus AP
The results don’t show it, but Danica Patrick is showing signs of increased speed. Steve Marcus AP

ThatsRacin

July 06, 2017 5:17 PM

NASCAR: Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway: What you need to know

By Matt Crossman

Correspondent

Distance: 267 laps, or 400 miles.

Where: Kentucky Speedway, a 1.5-mile trioval speedway in Sparta, Ky.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

TV: NBCSN.

Radio: PRN.

Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.

Also this week: Alsco 300, Xfinity Series, Kentucky Speedway, 8 p.m., Friday, NBCSN. Buckle Up In Your Truck 225. Kentucky Speedway. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. FS1.

Worth mentioning: Kentucky Speedway has hosted six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races. Chevy hasn’t won any of them.

KeselowskiRail1
Brad Keselowski’s car is pushed away from the finish line after his victory in last year’s Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway. Keselowski’s car ran out of gas after the finish.
Timothy D. Easley AP

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Danica Patrick: The results don’t show it, but Patrick is showing signs of increased speed. In the first nine races of the season, her pass differential was negative 63. But in the past eight races,that total is positive 22. She passed 177 cars in the first nine and 289 in the next eight. Her average finish over the second stretch is still just 25.5 because she crashed out of four races.

NOT

Joey Logano: In the past eight races his average finish is 23.5. He has dropped from “comfortably in the playoffs” to “on the outside looking in” (when wins are counted). He is points behind Matt Kenseth for the 16th and final postseason spot. For a driver who was expected to battle for the championship, that’s a shocking drop from contention.

Matt Crossman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too'

Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too' 0:23

Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too'

Concert and military tributes before NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 1:20

Concert and military tributes before NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1:42

Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

View More Video