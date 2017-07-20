Social media helps fill in gaps on NASCAR’s Alex Bowman - Dale Earnhardt Jr. news

Dale Earnhardt Jr. pushed earlier this year for Alex Bowman to replace him in the No. 88 Cup Series car when he retires from racing full-time at the end of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Still, the news that Hendrick Motorsports had picked Bowman, who filled in for an injured Earnhardt in 10 Cup Series races last season, to replace one of racing’s biggest stars likely surprised a few people Thursday.
Question answered. pic.twitter.com/BME7yvcLOC— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 20, 2017
Earnhardt, 42, has been voted NASCAR’s most popular driver for 14 consecutive seasons and as the son of racing legend, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., came to the sport with one of its most recognizable names.
Bowman, 24, is a relative unknown who has never won a race in 81 career Cup starts – he drove 71 Cup Series races in 2014 and 2015 for BK Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing – or 50 career Xfinity Series starts.
But Bowman showed enough promise once he got a chance in Hendrick’s top-notch cars that he reportedly turned down several offers to drive full-time in the Cup Series this season. While Earnhardt recovered from a concussion and related symptoms, Bowman won a pole and finished in the top 10 three times.
Patience paid off for Bowman, an alumnus of the NASCAR Next program, who has been helping Hendrick Motorsports with on-track testing simulations.
Reaction to the announcement, including tweets from Bowman and Earnhardt, filled social media Thursday.
HUMBLE THANKS
Bowman offered a humble thanks while Earnhardt thanked the fans for supporting his choice.
Ready to go win some races. Thanks to everybody for all the support. Never thought this day would come. Driving the 88 in 2018! pic.twitter.com/NxDEm2v4CG— Alex Bowman (@AlexBRacing) July 20, 2017
He's worked so hard for this opportunity. A huge thanks to the @nationwide88 fans for supporting Alex. 2018 is going the be exciting. https://t.co/CQFY0M7NRM— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 20, 2017
‘DO GREAT THINGS’
NASCAR drivers, teams and others in racing congratulated Bowman, as did some media members and fans.
You earned this @AlexBRacing https://t.co/hOTG7R0fVm— Mark Martin (@markmartin) July 20, 2017
Get to know the driver of the 88 for 2018, @AlexBRacing! pic.twitter.com/OJxHulJgkU— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 20, 2017
Retweet to welcome @AlexBRacing to the No. 88 @Nationwide Chevy SS in 2018. #NW88Alex pic.twitter.com/CjZFiONRHw— Nationwide 88 (@nationwide88) July 20, 2017
Congrats to former JRM driver @AlexBRacing on today's announcement that he'll drive the No. 88 Chevy for @TeamHendrick in 2018! pic.twitter.com/3VXJLVIW5Z— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) July 20, 2017
Congratulations @AlexBRacing!! #Axalta88 #ShowmanBowman pic.twitter.com/oYVHbq2Ztn— Axalta Racing (@AxaltaRacing) July 20, 2017
Bowman the Showman! Congrats to @AlexBRacing! https://t.co/s5xbZuiBZF— Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) July 20, 2017
.@AlexBRacing's timeline right now. #NASCAR #TBT pic.twitter.com/w1FrAFnSh9— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 20, 2017
Congrats man! Well deserved https://t.co/dRc9k39JBB— William Byron (@WilliamByron) July 20, 2017
Patience rewarded. Go do great things @AlexBRacing. https://t.co/D6h7T3iGj0— Mike Davis (@MikeDavis88) July 20, 2017
‘TERRIBLE BARISTA’
Among the most entertaining, and perhaps even insightful, of the tweets: this video from JR Motorsports, where Bowman gained more driving experience at the Xfinity Series level.
“We will always know him as more than just a racecar driver,” Natalie Sather, a former driver, lets us know. “He’s the original baby driver.”
We also learn that Bowman is a Pokemon master, a “terrible barista,” and a “pretty good adult big-wheeler.”
.@AlexBRacing has been named @DaleJr’s replacement in the No. 88 next year. But as we at JRM know, Alex is so much more. #JRM360 pic.twitter.com/La3NYtnk4t— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) July 20, 2017
‘ALEX PROVED HIMSELF’
Former NASCAR Cup Series champ and Hendrick Motorsports driver Jeff Gordon, who also filled in for Earnhardt last season, was among those supporting the choice.
“I think Alex proved himself last year when he got in the car,” Gordon, now an announcer for Fox NASCAR, said in an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It was tough for me to jump in there and fill those shoes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., (with) all the media and hype around that.
“... If you look at his racing background, it’s impressive. I think what he did last year was amazing. The fans and the sponsors and Dale Jr. and the whole team – they’ve all spoken because of the job that he did and the way he handled himself in the car last year.”
AUDIO: @JeffGordonWeb tells #TMDNASCAR that he's not surprised @AlexBRacing was named the driver of the #88 in 2018 after @DaleJr steps away pic.twitter.com/aysdBBOjB8— SiriusXM NASCAR (@SiriusXMNASCAR) July 20, 2017
HANDSHAKES AND SMILES
Hendrick Motorsports posted photos and video of members of the No. 48 and 88 teams welcoming Bowman to the shop.
A special moment shared with the Nos. 48 and 88 shop this morning as @AlexBRacing was named the driver of the @nationwide88 for 2018. pic.twitter.com/EmchXTS97h— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 20, 2017
Plenty of handshakes and smiles for @AlexBRacing this morning in the shop. pic.twitter.com/5Xghinej4P— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 20, 2017
A MOMENT OF GLEE
While no one ever gets the last word on social media, one of Bowman’s own tweets wraps up his big day nicely.
... and Journey's Dont Stop Believing is playing in the @TeamHendrick office right now. #Timing— Alex Bowman (@AlexBRacing) July 20, 2017
