Chevy’s unveiling on Thursday of its 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for NASCAR’s Cup Series included several photos of the race car, right, and its street counterpart side by side.
Chevy’s unveiling on Thursday of its 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for NASCAR’s Cup Series included several photos of the race car, right, and its street counterpart side by side. HAROLD HINSON HHP/HAROLD HINSON
Chevy’s unveiling on Thursday of its 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for NASCAR’s Cup Series included several photos of the race car, right, and its street counterpart side by side. HAROLD HINSON HHP/HAROLD HINSON

ThatsRacin

NASCAR: Chevy Camaro ZL1s are almost twins. One’s ‘shocking’ price may be in reach.

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

August 10, 2017 8:10 PM

“Win on Sunday, sell on Monday” – probably the oldest marketing adage in motorsports – might not work like it once did. If it did, teams in NASCAR’s top series likely would be running SUVs and crossovers – in high demand these days – instead of Toyota Camrys and Ford Fusions.

But Chevrolet is clearly hoping its new Sprint Cup Series race car – a Camaro ZL1 it unveiled Thursday for next season’s Cup campaign – can carry more customers to Chevy showrooms. One way the GM division plans to do that: Its 2018 race car and the Camaro ZL1s that will be available in showrooms bear a stronger resemblance to one another in looks and purpose – driving fast – than NASCAR cars have of late.

Chevy’s unveiling included several photos of the race cars and street cars side by side. The resemblance is carried by much more than the paint on the nose and the name plate. Even the dimensions of the two cars are similar.

chevrolet camaro zl1 race car and prodcution car side by side blue
Chevy’s unveiling on Thursday of its 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for NASCAR’s Cup Series included several photos of the street car, left, and racing namesake side by side.
HAROLD HINSON HHP/HAROLD HINSON

The street version of the 2018 Camaro ZL1 draws its power from a 650-horsepower supercharged engine featuring “a similar 90-degree V-8 configuration as the Cup racing engines,” according to Chevy.

The ties between the street and race car certainly please Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, who is counting on the Camaros to boost traffic at his dealership network in addition to winning races.

“Selfishly, it’s going to be a great race car, but it’s also going to be really good for the dealer business,” said Hendrick, who took delivery earlier Thursday of the first production Camaro ZL1 1LE at Chevrolet’s Lansing, Michigan, plant. “When you’ve got 50 years of heritage and being a performance car ... the reviews on this car have been off the chart.”

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Race Car and Production Car Silver Side by Side
Chevy’s unveiling on Thursday of its 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for NASCAR’s Cup Series included several photos of the race car, left, and its street counterpart, this one in silver, side by side.
HAROLD HINSON HHP/HAROLD HINSON

‘SHOCKING PRICE’

One such review for the street version of the Camaro ZL1 1LE from Car and Driver’s K.C. Colwell noted its “shocking performance, shocking price.” The “shocking” here is meant in a good way.

The Camaro “stretches the performance envelope like a cruise missile wearing a forty-nine-cent stamp,” according to Colwell, while carrying a base price of $71,295. That starts with a Corvette Z06-derived LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine with 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

“Very nearly anything else operating in this performance stratum is easily two or three times costlier,” Colwell writes.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL Race Car Profile
Chevrolet unveiled its 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car Thursday at its corporate headquarters in Detroit. This Camaro ZL1 will debut during 2018 Daytona Speedweeks in February.
HAROLD HINSON HHP/HAROLD HINSON

NASCAR’s Camaro ZL1 will make its competition debut next February during Daytona Speedweeks, which kicks off the 2018 season.

The 2018 Camaro ZL1 replaces the Chevrolet SS, with a U.S. showroom counterpart that is based on an Australian four-door sedan called the Holden Commodore (VF). NASCAR Chevy teams have won 70 Cup Series races and three championship titles in the SS since its introduction in 2013.

Chevys’ Cup Series drivers seem pleased with its replacement.

“The new Camaro ZL1 is a great-looking race car with a lot of heritage behind it, which will make it a big hit with fans,” Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR’s current champ, said Thursday. “And as someone who’s enjoyed the ZL1 on the street, I’m really looking forward to getting this new race car on the track.”

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Race Car Rear
This Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for NASCAR was adorned with the No. 8, the favored car number of pioneering racer and car company founder Louis Chevrolet, during its unveiling on Thursday in Detroit.
HAROLD HINSON HHP/HAROLD HINSON

Cup drivers, present and future, such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Larson and also weighed in with positive reaction on social media.

The Camaro ZL1 name originally was used for an all-aluminum engine from the ’60s. According to Chevrolet, a few dealers in 1969 used its special-order system to get the ZL1 engine installed in 69 regular-production Camaros, which became “instant legends on the street and dragstrip.”

Chevy has been running another car bearing the Camaro name – a Camaro SS – in the NASCAR XFINITY Series since 2013.

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s favorite era

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s favorite era 0:32

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s favorite era
Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too' 0:23

Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too'

Concert and military tributes before NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 1:20

Concert and military tributes before NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600

View More Video