August 30, 2017 7:05 PM

Sunday’s NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington: What you need to know

By Brendan Marks

Distance: 367 laps, or 501 miles.

Where: Darlington Raceway, a 1.366-mile, asphalt oval in Darlington, S.C.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBC Sports.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Also this week: Chevrolet Silverado 250, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Fox Sports One.

Worth mentioning: This weekend marks the 30th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s 1987 Bojangles’ Southern 500 victory.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Erik Jones: His second-place finish at Bristol was his best-ever result, and he now has four consecutive top 10 finishes. Still, he needs a win either in Darlington or Richmond to clinch a playoff spot.

Kyle Busch: Winning at Bristol gave him two victories in three weeks time — there’s no reason he can’t keep that pace up into the Cup Series playoffs.

NOT

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: He’s still without a victory this year and only has one top-five finish. Probably not how he wanted his final season to go.

Kasey Kahne: It’s been downhill since his win in Indianapolis; he finished his last two races 38th and 24th.

Brendan Marks

