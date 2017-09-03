Dawn Staley and her netlace enjoy first NASCAR experience

NASCAR has a new fan in Dawn Staley.
The South Carolina women’s basketball coach was blown away Sunday as she attended the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. It was her first NASCAR race.
“I knew nothing about the sport, but I want to know more about the sport,” said Staley, who was sporting her national champion netlace around her neck. “This is incredibly exciting. This will not be my last race, I know that. Hopefully, I can bring some of my family members and women’s basketball population to it. I do think they could support it.”
Staley said her video coordinator Hudson Jacobs has wanted her to come to a race for a while. But when Darlington Raceway officials wanted to honor the Gamecocks’ national title, she thought it was right time for her first race.
Staley and her coaches got a pace car ride around track by Hall of Famer Mark Martin, got to meet drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick. They also got to sit on in the prerace drivers meeting.
Staley watched the race from one of the suites in Turn 3.
“I thought I was doing something on the highways on I-20 and I-26 but nothing close to what took place in the pace car,” Staley said of the ride, which got up to about 140 mph. “It was exhilarating.”
Early ending for Bowyer
Clint Bowyer’s night ended earlier that he anticipated.
Bowyer, who needed a strong showing to help his playoff chances, left the race on lap 18 when his car blew an engine. With the early exit, that means he will need to win at Richmond next week to make the postseason.
“Nature for beast at me and Darlington,” Bowyer said. “I love coming to this place and history here. But to be out this early pretty much sucks.”
Elliott glad to pass on No. 9 to his son
Bill Elliott is definitively happy his son, Chase, will be driving the No. 9 next season.
It was announced this week Chase Elliott would switch from the No. 24 to No. 9 next season for Hendrick Motorsports. Bill Elliott drove the No. 9 to 38 victories and 1988 Winston Cup Series title.
“When you look back at the legacy of the No. 9, this is special,” Elliott said. “This thing kind of came quick in the last week or so. I talked to Chase about it and said whatever makes you happy.”
Fifth Third Bank renews with Roush Fenway Racing
Fifth Third Bank announced Sunday a multiyear renewal deal with Roush Fenway Racing and Ricky Stenhouse.
The bank has been the primary sponsor on the No. 17 car the past six years. Stenhouse has two wins this season.
