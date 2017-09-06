NASCAR at Richmond: What you need to know: Dale Jr., others get last shot at playoffs

Race: Federated Auto Parts 400
Distance: 400 laps, or 300 miles.
Where: Richmond Raceway, a .75-mile, asphalt D-shaped short track in Richmond, Va.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
TV: NBCSN.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Denny Hamlin.
Also this week: Virginia529 College Savings 250, Xfinity Series, Richmond Raceway, 7:30 p.m., Friday, NBCSN.
Worth mentioning: Barring an unlikely victory, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will miss his last chance to contend for the championship in the 16-driver playoffs in his final Cup Series season. He’s 22nd in the standings.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Denny Hamlin: His victory at Darlington was his second this season, and it gives him a momentum boost going into the regular-season finale.
Erik Jones: The rookie has ended three consecutive races in the top 5, and he’ll be hoping to win his first Cup race this weekend.
NOT
Clint Bowyer: He finished last at Darlington, something he couldn’t afford as the odd man out in the playoff standings.
Daniel Suarez: Cup rookie finished 38th at Darlington, and then lost his Subway sponsorship after a TV segment in which he handed out doughnuts to fans.
Brendan Marks
Comments