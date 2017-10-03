More Videos

NASCAR invades uptown Charlotte ahead of Bank of America 500 1:14

NASCAR invades uptown Charlotte ahead of Bank of America 500

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan vs Joe 3:12

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan vs Joe

Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5 1:27

Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5

What did CMS superintendent say about magnets' academic value? 2:51

What did CMS superintendent say about magnets' academic value?

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Wells Fargo CEO grilled by lawmakers on whether or not bank will use forced arbitration in the future 5:51

Wells Fargo CEO grilled by lawmakers on whether or not bank will use forced arbitration in the future

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

Part of the 'Antidote': Local jazz 9:50

Part of the 'Antidote': Local jazz

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

  • Brad Keselowski on Robert Yates' passing

    NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski said Tuesday how important Robert Yates, who passed away Monday, was to the sport as an innovator.

Brad Keselowski on Robert Yates' passing

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski said Tuesday how important Robert Yates, who passed away Monday, was to the sport as an innovator.
Brendan Marks bmarks@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR drivers and cancer survivors Paint the Pit Wall Pink for cancer awareness

ThatsRacin

NASCAR drivers and cancer survivors Paint the Pit Wall Pink for cancer awareness

Heading into National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson joined representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, dozens of breast cancer survivors and NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers to paint pit wall pink. The event will take place in conjunction with the upcoming Drive for the Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to raise awareness for the continuing fight against breast cancer.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s favorite era

ThatsRacin

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s favorite era

After unveiling the color scheme for his No. 88 race car, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke of his favorite era. Like everyone else, it can be for the cars, clothes or an assortment of reasons.

Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

ThatsRacin

Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. grew up watching his father race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he and others raced plastic cars down the road course. Despite his long history at the track, he has never won a points race at CMS. This Sunday he will be ra

Now that's an RV: A wheeled honor to NASCAR

ThatsRacin

Now that's an RV: A wheeled honor to NASCAR

Charlene LaPensee began painting NASCAR theme segments on the couple's RV in 2012. Today she is painting the Young Guns of racing while parked on the grounds of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Charlene and husband, Bernie are from Ontario, Canada and thus far this year have been to the Daytona 500, Volusia County in Florida for dirt track racing, toured the NASCAR Hall of Fame, race shops and testing at CMS. The couple will attend this Saturday's All Star race and then head north following Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 on May 28th.