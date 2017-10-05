NASCAR: Here’s a solid pick for the pole in Sunday’s Bank of America 500

It'll be interesting to see who captures the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race – the Bank of America 500 – on Friday night (and qualifying won't end until about 9 p.m.). But you'd be hard-pressed not to go with Kyle Busch.
In addition to winning consecutive races at New Hampshire and Dover, Busch also won the pole for two of the last three races.
Martin Truex Jr. stole it from him last weekend in Dover, forcing Busch to start second, but he'll be looking to get the No. 18 car back on top Friday night.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
Bank of America 500 qualifying
Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
TV: NBCSN
Comments