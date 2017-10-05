Qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race – the Bank of America 500 – takes place Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NASCAR: Here’s a solid pick for the pole in Sunday’s Bank of America 500

By Brendan Marks

October 05, 2017 8:58 PM

KyleBuschFile1
In addition to winning consecutive races at New Hampshire and Dover, Kyle Busch also won the pole for two of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races.
It'll be interesting to see who captures the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race – the Bank of America 500 – on Friday night (and qualifying won't end until about 9 p.m.). But you'd be hard-pressed not to go with Kyle Busch.

In addition to winning consecutive races at New Hampshire and Dover, Busch also won the pole for two of the last three races.

Martin Truex Jr. stole it from him last weekend in Dover, forcing Busch to start second, but he'll be looking to get the No. 18 car back on top Friday night.

Bank of America 500 qualifying

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV: NBCSN

