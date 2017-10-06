NASCAR: Surprise pole winner for Sunday’s race at Charlotte, plus Friday observations

More Videos 1:30 Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end Pause 1:41 Dale Earnhardt Jr. unhappy with Charlotte Motor Speedway track conditions 0:43 Brad Keselowski on the balance of being an athlete and speaking about politics 2:15 A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR 0:50 Here's what uptown Charlotte looks like from inside a NASCAR race car 3:52 Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 1:07 Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 0:21 Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 1:27 Key for Panthers: Being selfless and having humility, says Jonathan Stewart Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. unhappy with Charlotte Motor Speedway track conditions NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. describes how slickness of Charlotte Motor Speedway led to his spin during Friday's practice, which caused him to revert to his backup car. The Bank of America 500, a Cup Series playoffs race, takes place Sunday. NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. describes how slickness of Charlotte Motor Speedway led to his spin during Friday's practice, which caused him to revert to his backup car. The Bank of America 500, a Cup Series playoffs race, takes place Sunday. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

