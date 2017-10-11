Of all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers, the person who has won this race the most times is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has won three times ... but not since 2004.
Of all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers, the person who has won this race the most times is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has won three times ... but not since 2004. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

NASCAR’s Alabama 500 playoff race at Talladega: What you need to know

By Brendan Marks

October 11, 2017 8:11 PM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500

Distance: 188 laps, or 500 miles.

Where: Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.67-mile, asphalt tri-oval in Lincoln, Ala.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBCSN.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.

Worth mentioning: Of all active drivers, the person who has won this race the most times is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has won three times ... but not since 2004.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.: Truex won Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, giving him six victories this year and advancing him through to the third round of the playoffs.

Chase Elliott: He has finished second in each of the past two races and vaulted to fourth in the standings, even having never won a Cup Series race.

NOT

Kyle Busch: Busch was one of the championship favorites as of last week, but a poor showing at Charlotte means his work is cut out just to advance to the third round.

Brad Keselowski: Keselowski won a stage at Dover two weeks ago, but a 15th-place finish at Charlotte put him in danger of elimination.

