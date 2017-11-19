NASCAR Cup Series | 3 takeaways from Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which gave him his first title, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 race:
1. What does the title do for Truex’s legacy?
This is the boost Truex always needed on his resume. Think about it: he already had two championships in the Xfinity Series, plus numerous wins and poles and just about everything you could accomplish on a race track. After coming up short in 2015, Truex said earlier this week he’s been working to get back to the championship ever since then, and that showed on Sunday. He finished the year with eight victories, more than any other driver, and he should be in contention for more titles in the years to come. Truex’s legacy now has the piece it was always missing; the only place for him to go from here is up. That means more wins, more championship berths, and if this year’s dominance was any indication, more titles for Truex.
2. As for the legacies of the losing three...
No, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick didn’t win their second championships, but they also put up a heck of a battle against Truex on Sunday. Busch especially was the closest to stealing the title away from Truex, but ultimately he ran out of time. All three are still terrific drivers, and they should have more opportunities to challenge for championships in the future. Still, them not coming out on top means Jimmie Johnson is still the only active multi-time champion in the Cup Series, and that’ll remain the case potentially until this time next year. If any of them want to truly lock down a Hall of Fame bid, a second championship is probably the clearest and easiest way to do so – unfortunately for Harvick, Keselowski, and Busch, that dream will have to wait at least until 2018.
3. Talent (and star power) drain will hurt the sport
You could argue Sunday’s race was primarily about naming a season champion, but you could just as easily say it was about celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr. one final time. Ever since Earnhardt’s April announcement that he would retire at season’s end, we’ve been waiting for this moment to finally come. Now he’s gone, and the legions of fans who showed up each and every weekend just for Earnhardt will have to find a new driver to support – or else the sport is going to suffer some. It doesn’t help that former champion Matt Kenseth or Danica Patrick, who has remained popular despite her poor performances this season, are also done. Essentially, that’s a lot of star power and talent scurrying out of the sport at once. If younger drivers don’t step up and stake their claims for those fans, those fans might leave the sport, and that’s the last thing NASCAR needs right now.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Ford EcoBoost 400
Sunday
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
St
Driver
Car
Laps
*
Rating
1
2
Martin Truex Jr
Toyota
267
40
2
3
Kyle Busch
Toyota
267
35.
3
7
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
267
54.
4
9
Kevin Harvick
Ford
267
33.
5
18
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
267
39.
6
19
Joey Logano
Ford
267
36.
7
5
Brad Keselowski
Ford
267
30.
8
4
Matt Kenseth
Toyota
267
33.
9
1
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
267
32.
10
21
Ryan Newman
Chevrolet
267
27.
11
17
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
267
26.
12
16
Clint Bowyer
Ford
267
26.
13
13
Jamie McMurray
Chevrolet
266
24.
14
26
AJ Allmendinger
Chevrolet
266
23.
15
6
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Ford
266
22.
16
15
Paul Menard
Chevrolet
265
21.
17
30
David Ragan
Ford
265
20.
18
20
Aric Almirola
Ford
265
19.
19
12
Trevor Bayne
Ford
265
18.
20
29
Chris Buescher
Chevrolet
265
17.
21
14
Erik Jones
Toyota
265
16.
22
8
Kurt Busch
Ford
265
24.
23
28
Landon Cassill
Ford
265
14.
24
23
Michael McDowell
Chevrolet
265
13.
25
24
Dale Earnhardt Jr
Chevrolet
264
12.
26
32
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
264
11.
27
22
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
264
10.
28
33
Cole Whitt
Chevrolet
264
9.
29
11
Ryan Blaney
Ford
264
8.
30
31
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
263
7.
31
34
Corey Lajoie
Toyota
261
0.
32
36
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Chevrolet
259
5.
33
27
Kasey Kahne
Chevrolet
234
1
4.
34
10
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
225
2
3.
35
37
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
212
3
2.
36
38
David Starr
Chevrolet
175
2
0.
37
25
Danica Patrick
Ford
139
1
1.
38
39
Ray Black Jr
Chevrolet
49
4
0.
39
35
Joey Gase
Toyota
4
1
0.
*Reason out: 1-accident, 2-brakes, 3-engine, 4-garage.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.893 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 2 minutes, 11 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.681 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 26 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; M.Truex 1-12; K.Larson 13-82; B.Keselowski 83; K.Larson 84-121; Ky.Busch 122-123; K.Larson 124-145; Ky.Busch 146; K.Larson 147-161; M.Truex 162-175; Ky.Busch 176; M.Truex 177; Ky.Busch 178-216; M.Truex 217-267
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 4 times for 141 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 74 laps; Ky.Busch, 4 times for 39 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 0 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: M.Truex, 8; Ky.Busch, 5; K.Larson, 4; J.Johnson, 3; B.Keselowski, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Harvick, 2; R.Stenhouse, 2; R.Blaney, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; K.Kahne, 1; M.Kenseth, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Newman, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 5040; 2. Ky.Busch, 5035; 3. K.Harvick, 5033; 4. B.Keselowski, 5030; 5. C.Elliott, 2377; 6. D.Hamlin, 2353; 7. M.Kenseth, 2344; 8. K.Larson, 2320; 9. R.Blaney, 2305; 10. J.Johnson, 2260; 11. A.Dillon, 2224; 12. J.McMurray, 2224; 13. R.Stenhouse, 2222; 14. Ku.Busch, 2217; 15. K.Kahne, 2198; 16. R.Newman, 2196.
