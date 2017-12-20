NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, left, who was inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame in 2017, fired shots at three home invaders on Sunday night, according to police. Above, Childress looks at his Hall of Fame ring with wife, Judy.
NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, left, who was inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame in 2017, fired shots at three home invaders on Sunday night, according to police. Above, Childress looks at his Hall of Fame ring with wife, Judy. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Richard Childress shoots at home invaders

By Brendan Marks And Joe Marusak

December 20, 2017 08:57 PM

NASCAR team owner and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Richard Childress shot at three masked men who broke into his home in North Carolina on Sunday night, media outlets reported. .

Childress, 72, said he was upstairs with his wife at about 10:30 p.m. when he heard glass break downstairs. He grabbed his handgun, went downstairs and fired multiple shots at the home invaders, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, and nothing was taken from the home, Davidson County Sheriff David Grice told the Winston-Salem Journal. Childress and his wife, Judy, live in Reedy Creek, an unincorporated part of the county near his race shop in Welcome.

The intruders broke a window beside a doorknob, which sounded an alarm, the Journal and other news outlets reported.

Richard Childress Home Intruders (2)
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of would-be burglars at the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress.
All three intruders had most of their faces covered when they broke in at about 10:30 p.m., and they carried what appeared to be firearms, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

.

Childress is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests, according to the sheriff’s office.

Childress told the sheriff “the only reason he and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment,” Winston-Salem NBC affiliate WXII 12 reported. Childress is a second vice president of the National Rifle Association.

North Carolina state law, specifically the newest Castle Doctrine, permits homeowners to use deadly force if they have reason to believe that unlawful and forced entry occurred.

Police said they are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with information should call Davidson County sheriff’s Sgt. M. Hanna at 336-242-2105 or Lexington Area Crimestoppers at 336-243-2400

