Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s brunch date included ... what? Startled Twitter users react.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. dove feet-first into a new experience this weekend with his wife, Amy, and the Internet went kinda loco.
Saturday afternoon – for the first time for him, apparently – Earnhardt experienced that fusion of lunch and breakfast known as brunch.
That’s not that extraordinary for anyone who’s moved beyond his He-Man Woman-Haters Club years, but what followed just might be.
But first, Earnhardt let his followers know something was up with a series of tweets about the brunch, beginning innocently enough.
My wife is taking me to a brunch. What happens there?— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 13, 2018
But before the brunch had ended, the recently retired driver dropped this bombshell.
Brunch update. Liking the beer at 11am. Overhearing conversation about something called a pedicure on my feet afterwards. What happens there?— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 13, 2018
And then, it happened. With brunch done, the recently retired driver put his best foot (and probably the other one, too) forward to let a professional perform the pedicure. Earnhardt let the world know how it felt.
Gah dang this tickles— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 13, 2018
But the real payoff for those following this unprecedented drama on Twitter came courtesy of his wife. Amy Earnhardt posted this video, replete with giggles, showing her husband react as he gets the (long overdue?) filing, smoothing, trimming and whatever else they do in a pedicure. (Full disclosure: I haven’t done this yet.)
Of course, the Internet had to respond.
Not everyone was happy about this.
Things I never thought I'd read from Dale Jr.......What is happening to you?...Pedicures?????? pic.twitter.com/pGP9Uo2psh— Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) January 13, 2018
Others just saw Earnhardt’s pedicure as further proof that civilization is crumbling.
I know, right. Ppl eating Tide Pods and @DaleJr’s getting a pedicure. What fresh new level of hell is this? pic.twitter.com/ddGErKdYZR— The Original Other Kim (@RaceBeardie) January 13, 2018
Some were moved by Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s devotion to his wife.
The things you do for love...— Liz-a-licious (@ebynog) January 13, 2018
So wonderful seeing you laughing and smiling! @AmyEarnhardt has been life changing for you.— Valerie Springer (@vpspringer) January 13, 2018
Remember "happy PREGNANT wife, means safe hubby life...— Nicole (@nickle1014) January 13, 2018
Of course, humor – and cute furry animals – can and should work in just about every instance on Twitter.
Cue the song "It's the end of the world as you know it".— Kim Stephens (@TheKimStephens) January 13, 2018
You'd ask yourself "What would Junior Johnson do?"— Bill Ellis (@EllisWSSL) January 13, 2018
I Don’t like random strangers touching my feet or any other body parts— Kimber Olsen #2crew (@kansaskim88) January 13, 2018
As expected, some Twitter users even questioned his manhood.
There went another 25% off your man card by admitting that. You only have 50% left. Go easy, man. Eeeeeasy.— Marcus (@Superunknown111) January 13, 2018
Next she’ll have you wearing chinos and drinking Perrier. #mancardterminated— The Original Other Kim (@RaceBeardie) January 13, 2018
But all was good in the end.
All done. Not a terrible experience at all. Real ticklish. Time to turn on and make terrible nutritional decisions the rest of the day.— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 13, 2018
