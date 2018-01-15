Amy Earnhardt, right, took her husband into uncharted territory Saturday with brunch, followed by a pedicure.
ThatsRacin

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s brunch date included ... what? Startled Twitter users react.

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

January 15, 2018 06:59 AM

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. dove feet-first into a new experience this weekend with his wife, Amy, and the Internet went kinda loco.

Saturday afternoon – for the first time for him, apparently – Earnhardt experienced that fusion of lunch and breakfast known as brunch.

That’s not that extraordinary for anyone who’s moved beyond his He-Man Woman-Haters Club years, but what followed just might be.

But first, Earnhardt let his followers know something was up with a series of tweets about the brunch, beginning innocently enough.

But before the brunch had ended, the recently retired driver dropped this bombshell.

And then, it happened. With brunch done, the recently retired driver put his best foot (and probably the other one, too) forward to let a professional perform the pedicure. Earnhardt let the world know how it felt.

But the real payoff for those following this unprecedented drama on Twitter came courtesy of his wife. Amy Earnhardt posted this video, replete with giggles, showing her husband react as he gets the (long overdue?) filing, smoothing, trimming and whatever else they do in a pedicure. (Full disclosure: I haven’t done this yet.)

Of course, the Internet had to respond.

Not everyone was happy about this.

Others just saw Earnhardt’s pedicure as further proof that civilization is crumbling.

Some were moved by Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s devotion to his wife.

Of course, humor – and cute furry animals – can and should work in just about every instance on Twitter.

As expected, some Twitter users even questioned his manhood.

But all was good in the end.

