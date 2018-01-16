Longtime motorsports journalist Bobby Myers dies

Bobby Myers, who chronicled motorsports in award-winning fashion for the Charlotte News and Charlotte Observer for nearly three decades, died Saturday in Concord. He was 84.
Born in Thomasville and a graduate of North Carolina, Myers began covering NASCAR and motorsports for the News in 1965, later joining the Observer when the newspapers merged in 1983. A friendly and popular figure around press boxes and racetrack garages, Myers also wrote for periodicals, including Stock Car Racing Magazine, Circle Track and AutoWeek. He “ghost wrote” columns for drivers such as Neil Bonnett, Davey Allison and Kyle Petty.
Myers won the prestigious National Motorsports Association Press’ Henry McLemore Award in 1970.
Myers was also the writer of the “Sad Sam” football prediction column in the News and the Observer, in which he gently poked fun at area high school teams.
Myers finished his newspaper career running the “slot” at the sports desks of the News and Observer. His firm yet affable style earned him the nickname “Chief” among his newsroom co-workers.
A collection of Myers’ work and other material is housed at Appalachian State’s Belk Library.
Survivors include wife, Cladis Myers; sons, Robert Myers (Elizabeth) and Richard Myers (Nikki); three step-daughters in High Point; four granddaughters, Ashlee, Abigail, Rebekka and Sophie Myers; five step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, N.C. 28081.
