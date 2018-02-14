Reaction to Dale Earnhardt Jr. ad proves it’s more than his name that will endure

1:01 The emotional Dale Earnhardt Jr. Goodyear commercial NASCAR fans are raving about Pause

0:29 Alex Bowman is suddenly the second-oldest driver at Hendrick Motorsports

0:39 Alex Bowman says JR Nation has been very supportive

0:27 NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors

1:21 AJ Allmendinger says new roval at Charlotte will be a challenge

0:46 Aric Almirola says he owes a lot to Richard Petty

1:08 Austin Dillon says he can win the championship this year

0:47 Chase Elliott is looking for another shot at the Daytona 500

0:33 Denny Hamlin keeps knocking on the championship door